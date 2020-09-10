Join or Sign In

J&D CRM for iOS

By Royal LePage Free

By Royal LePage

The J&D CRM iOS app is your mobile connection to your kvCORE CRM and the fastest way to make the calls that keep your business moving.

You dont have time to babysit your laptop. The J&D CRM iOS app gives you a personalize dialer with calls served up automatically to you every day based on the leads and contacts most important for you to call today. You can also use it to reach out to groups of leads from your hashtags or any other set of people. Hit go, and talk on bluetooth while you run around town. We get it, youre balancing a lot, so your tech needs to be mobile with you. Try it out, and youll never go back.

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 2.5.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
