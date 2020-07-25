Join or Sign In

Instant Scaffolds & MachineryIndustrial Equipment for iOS

By Mices Technology Sdn Bhd Free

By Mices Technology Sdn Bhd

Instant Scaffolds & Machinery Sdn Bhd (ISM) is the distributor in Malaysia for aluminium scaffolds manufactured by Instant Upright Inc, Ireland. Since year 1991, we have been providing one of the safest and quickest access solution for maintenance, cleaning, renovation, repair, etc. utilizing high quality products from Instant Upright.

In year 2010, under the excellent leadership of our Managing Director, Mr. Loh Foo, being one of the pioneers in the compressed air industry who has more than 30 years of experience in marketing of Hitachi Industrial Equipment in Malaysia, ISM has also committed in the sales and services of compressed air equipment in Malaysia.

In year 2014, ISM has been appointed by Chicago Pneumatic (CP) as the authorized distributor to market Chicago Pneumatic compressed air equipment in Malaysia. CP is a global brand with over 100 years experience since it was founded in year 1889 manufacturing pneumatic tools. Today, CP is also a multi-brand of the world's leading Compressed Air Equipment Manufacturer, Atlas Copco and fully backed by the technical support from the Atlas Copco Group.

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

