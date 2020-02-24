Tip: APP can only be run on the phone, does not support the Tablet PC!

UTSOURCE characteristic

UTSOURCE.net is a professional purchasing B2B & B2C tools in electronic components field. Utsource.net provides different types such as IC, Modules, RF transistors etc., and various product type's PDF parameter form as well as the relevance photographs, we also provide satisfying one-stop package service for customers.

FEATURE

1. Search:

Simple effective search column ( just require first 4 characters filling in the product type to find your needs), including up to millions of electronic component types, owning huge product information database.

2. Picture:

Owning the most product photograph information in this industry, we can give our customers a direct image of the products they want.

3. Parameter:

Provide various detailed PDF parameter form of the product type, help customers understand the product's function and the development of product program more conveniently.

4. Pay:

Provide global payment system, support more convenient payment, such as TT (wire transfer), Paypal, Western Union, Credit Card etc.

5. Express:

By cooperating with the global first-class transport company ( DHL, UPS, FEDEX), providing perfect goods tracking system, ensuring goods delivery timely and accurately to global customers.

6. Service:

Provide online consulting by MSN, Yahoo messenger, communicate and solve problems with customers in time, complaint and idea feedback to ensure customers' benefit; offer value added service for customers ( E check for u, E buy for u, E ship to u, E pay for u, and help searching parts that difficult to find).