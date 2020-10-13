HealthShare NSW provides statewide service support to public health agencies around NSW, from finance, payroll and procurement, to food, linen, non-emergency patient transport and equipment for people with disability.

With nearly 7,000 employees, HealthShare NSW is the largest public sector shared services model in Australia.

eHealth NSW partners with NSW Health to plan, adopt and develop digital technologies and capabilities that deliver patient-centered healthcare. We also plan and manage ICT investments, maintain standards, design and procure systems, manage implementations and commission or provides ICT support services.