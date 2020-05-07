X

Hancock's Market for iOS

By ShopHero INC Free

Developer's Description

By ShopHero INC

Order your groceries from Hancock's Market on the go on your mobile device or from your iPad on your couch. Our award-winning grocery app makes grocery shopping a breeze with quick access to our weekly circular, an easy-to-use product search, detailed product details and labeling, tasty recipes and family meal planning tools. What could be better than that?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.4

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.2.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
