Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

HSBC Globalisation&Innovation for iOS

By Hubilo Softech Private Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Hubilo Softech Private Limited

Use the Hsbc globalization & innovation app to enhance your event experience by connecting with the right people, maximizing your time at the event. The app will help you discover, connect and chat with attendees at the summit.

This app will be your companion not only during the event but also before and after the summit, helping you to:

1) Connect with the attendees who have interests similar to yours.

2) Set up meetings with potential attendees (investors, mentors, industry CxOs) by using the chat feature.

3) View the summit program and explore sessions.

4) Create your own personalized schedule based on your interests and meetings.

5) Interact with the fellow attendees in a discussion forum and share your thoughts on the event and issues beyond the event.

Use the app, you'll learn more. Enjoy the app and we hope you have a wonderful time at the Summit!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now