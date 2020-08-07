Less paperwork, more efficiency & insights: GoAudits is an all-in-one professional app for your operations, standards and quality inspections. Retail chains, hospitality brands, manufacturers and more use GoAudits to streamline field operations & management reporting, while improving standards and productivity across all their locations.

Much more than a mobile checklist app, it helps you improve your internal standards within days:

CUSTOM FORMS

Create smart custom checklists in minutes. No more paper forms printing, filling or scanning.

ANY DEVICE, EVEN OFFLINE

Capture text, photos & annotations from an intuitive interface, on your favorite mobile device - even offline.

PROFESSIONAL REPORTS

Instantly create neat and informative reports in your brand: no-one will ever have to type up a report again.

WORKFLOWS

Set up advanced rules to share and email reports within your organisation.

FOLLOW-UP ACTIONS

Close the loop: follow-up with a corrective action plan. Set up assignees, priorities, due-dates & escalations.

MONITOR

Review real-time performance, KPIs and gain insights via an interactive dashboard, to improve your business over time.

The solution is used by many large & small businesses across different industries, to whom we provide reliable 24/7 support. Check the list of our happy customers on our website.

GoAudits has allowed us to spend less time preparing reports, and more where it matters auditing. Being able to see historical data helped us spot trends & issues. Jason Hunt, Dominos.

The platform is really easy to use and we were able to roll out to Area/District Managers with ease. The GoAudits team is always on-hand to offer additional support when needed. - Simon Daley, Tommy Hilfiger

USE CASES & INDUSTRIES

Our flexible solution is being used for efficiently collecting onsite information: internal auditing, store inspections, hotel room inspections, site reviews, health & safety inspections, mystery shopping, quality assurance, compliance etc. Our clients hail from a range of industries such as retail, hotels, restaurants, gyms, entertainment, hospitality, food, construction, manufacturing, and many more.

TRY FOR FREE

Take advantage of our FREE 14 days trial! Did you know that you can send us your current checklist and we will set it up in the app? Get started immediately, try with your team 14 days for free, then choose an affordable pricing plan starting from $10 per user/month. (** Action & Task assignees do not need a paid account! **)

Find more details on our website and in the app.

WE KNOW WHAT ITS LIKE

Were audit professionals, just like you. We were frustrated with the auditing mobile apps available on the market, so we created the solution that we could not find simple, flexible and powerful.

KEY FEATURES:

Works online & offline, on mobile and tablet

Custom checklists in various data formats (buttons, texts, lists, drop-downs, radio-buttons). Use your own, or pick from our template library.

Media capture: photos from camera, date/time/user/GPS stamps, annotations, digital signatures

Smart forms with conditions and calculations

Visual and easy to use

Unique & professional reports, with historical trends and smart scoring

Advanced workflow: scheduling, notifications, approvals, summary, escalations

Unlimited follow-up actions: assign follow-up tasks to individuals for any failures found during audits. Track the status and escalate as required.

Interactive dashboard: KPIs, historical trends, summaries, drilling-down to view details

Export data to Excel or APIs to integrate with other business systems.