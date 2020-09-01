Genesys Care 2.0 mobile application enables entitled Genesys Customer Care users to view and update Cases opened with Genesys Customer Care. This can also be used to receive push notifications on personal, Company, and Account level Case updates. Also, the users can opt for notifications on Alarms and Cloud Incidents Notification. With the help of Chat functionality, the users can directly interact with the Case Owner or any available analyst in real-time or they can make voice calls to the case owner.

Requires data connection, registration with Genesys Care, and valid entitlement.

Genesys Customers:

Please use the same credentials as for the Support web site.

Please contact care.mobile@genesyslab.com for support and assistance.