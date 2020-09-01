Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Genesys Care 2.0 for iOS

By Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories Free

Developer's Description

By Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories

Genesys Care 2.0 mobile application enables entitled Genesys Customer Care users to view and update Cases opened with Genesys Customer Care. This can also be used to receive push notifications on personal, Company, and Account level Case updates. Also, the users can opt for notifications on Alarms and Cloud Incidents Notification. With the help of Chat functionality, the users can directly interact with the Case Owner or any available analyst in real-time or they can make voice calls to the case owner.

Requires data connection, registration with Genesys Care, and valid entitlement.

Genesys Customers:

Please use the same credentials as for the Support web site.

Please contact care.mobile@genesyslab.com for support and assistance.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now