The Stock Options Mobile App from HKEX is a free app that gives you access to the most popular tools from the HKEX Stock Options Corner, coupled with personalised features such as "My Portfolio" to keep track of a stock or/and options portfolio of user's choice. The Stock Options search engine and interface have also been redesigned to enhance the users experience. Key features of the App include:

- Market Snapshot

- My Portfolio

- Quotes / Search

- Videos

- Education

- Option Class List

- Margin Table

- Dividend Search

-