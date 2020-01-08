The Stock Options Mobile App from HKEX is a free app that gives you access to the most popular tools from the HKEX Stock Options Corner, coupled with personalised features such as "My Portfolio" to keep track of a stock or/and options portfolio of user's choice. The Stock Options search engine and interface have also been redesigned to enhance the users experience. Key features of the App include:
- Market Snapshot
- My Portfolio
- Quotes / Search
- Videos
- Education
- Option Class List
- Margin Table
- Dividend Search
