X

Futures & Options for Android

By Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

The Stock Options Mobile App from HKEX is a free app that gives you access to the most popular tools from the HKEX Stock Options Corner, coupled with personalised features such as "My Portfolio" to keep track of a stock or/and options portfolio of user's choice. The Stock Options search engine and interface have also been redesigned to enhance the users experience. Key features of the App include:

- Market Snapshot

- My Portfolio

- Quotes / Search

- Videos

- Education

- Option Class List

- Margin Table

- Dividend Search

-

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping