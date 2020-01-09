Food safety officers and consultants! Restaurant inspectors and other consumer safety inspectors and public health sanitarians! No longer will you be hassled by carrying other materials like paper and pen while conducting food safety and health inspections! We have designed an app that will allow you to keep track of all your records on food storage, handling, preparation and display, kitchen practices, equipment maintenance and cleaning, and worker hygiene at inspected by you establishments. This app will allow you to supplement all records of sanitation code violations, temperature observations, and samples with photos, generate PDF and Excel reports of completed forms and checklists, and instantly share them via email or other options available on your mobile device. In addition, it will enable you to use the built-in barcode scanner, which will simplify the process of data collection even further.
With Food Safety and Health Inspection, you'll be able to:
fill out inspection reports and checklists on food service establishments (restaurants, employee cafeterias, bakeries, takeouts, pizzerias, night clubs, cabarets, bars, senior centers, emergency food relief organizations, public and non-public schools, or religious, fraternal and charitable organizations)
take and upload photos to integrate them into your inspection reports
scan barcodes of inspected products to trace them back
instantly get generated PDF and Excel reports of your inspections
share reports instantly via email or other options available on your phone or tablet
create a database of inspection records
on demand retrieve and edit completed inspection forms and checklists
Benefits:
Improve data accuracy
Increase efficiency
Reduce costs
Have access to collected data anytime, anywhere
Eliminate paperwork and go green
If you are not satisfied with our pre-built form solution, you can upload your own PDF form and 100% customize it to meet your specific business needs.
Moreover, you can:
- upload any PDF form or document from local storage or cloud drives
- add your own fields to existing forms including datetime, text, numeric, location, signature, picture, radio, checkbox
- fill in your PDF forms
- print forms
- share forms via email and messages
- upload forms to cloud drives
- save and view generated reports on your device
By downloading, you agree to the Terms of Use at https://www.snappii.com/policy
In addition to using free Food Safety and Health Inspection App version you can get unlimited number of form submissions by subscribing via an optional In-App Purchase and remove all ads by purchasing onetime fee. Subscribe from your device and access these services via mobile app.
In-App Subscription Details:
Ad Removal is $0.99 US dollars one-time fee
Monthly Unlimited Form Submission Subscription to get is $11.99 US dollars per month
Annual Unlimited Form Submission Subscription to get is $99.99 US dollars per year
Payment will be charged to Account at confirmation of purchase
No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period
Account will be charged for renewal automatically
