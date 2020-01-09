Food safety officers and consultants! Restaurant inspectors and other consumer safety inspectors and public health sanitarians! No longer will you be hassled by carrying other materials like paper and pen while conducting food safety and health inspections! We have designed an app that will allow you to keep track of all your records on food storage, handling, preparation and display, kitchen practices, equipment maintenance and cleaning, and worker hygiene at inspected by you establishments. This app will allow you to supplement all records of sanitation code violations, temperature observations, and samples with photos, generate PDF and Excel reports of completed forms and checklists, and instantly share them via email or other options available on your mobile device. In addition, it will enable you to use the built-in barcode scanner, which will simplify the process of data collection even further.

With Food Safety and Health Inspection, you'll be able to:

fill out inspection reports and checklists on food service establishments (restaurants, employee cafeterias, bakeries, takeouts, pizzerias, night clubs, cabarets, bars, senior centers, emergency food relief organizations, public and non-public schools, or religious, fraternal and charitable organizations)

take and upload photos to integrate them into your inspection reports

scan barcodes of inspected products to trace them back

instantly get generated PDF and Excel reports of your inspections

share reports instantly via email or other options available on your phone or tablet

create a database of inspection records

on demand retrieve and edit completed inspection forms and checklists

Benefits:

Improve data accuracy

Increase efficiency

Reduce costs

Have access to collected data anytime, anywhere

Eliminate paperwork and go green

If you are not satisfied with our pre-built form solution, you can upload your own PDF form and 100% customize it to meet your specific business needs.

Moreover, you can:

- upload any PDF form or document from local storage or cloud drives

- add your own fields to existing forms including datetime, text, numeric, location, signature, picture, radio, checkbox

- fill in your PDF forms

- print forms

- share forms via email and messages

- upload forms to cloud drives

- save and view generated reports on your device

By downloading, you agree to the Terms of Use at https://www.snappii.com/policy

In addition to using free Food Safety and Health Inspection App version you can get unlimited number of form submissions by subscribing via an optional In-App Purchase and remove all ads by purchasing onetime fee. Subscribe from your device and access these services via mobile app.

In-App Subscription Details:

Ad Removal is $0.99 US dollars one-time fee

Monthly Unlimited Form Submission Subscription to get is $11.99 US dollars per month

Annual Unlimited Form Submission Subscription to get is $99.99 US dollars per year

Payment will be charged to Account at confirmation of purchase

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period

Account will be charged for renewal automatically