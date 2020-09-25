Join or Sign In

Fellow.app for iOS

By Fellow Insights Free

Developer's Description

By Fellow Insights

Say hello to meeting productivity. Whether in person or remote, Fellow helps your team build great meeting habits through real-time notetaking, action item tracking, and an expert-approved meeting template library.

Heres how Fellow makes every meeting worth showing up to:

COLLABORATIVE AGENDAS

Meetings being booked without a purpose or going completely off-topic? Fellows collaborative approach transforms meetings into productive work sessions youll want to attend. Build collaborative agendas, record notes and action items in real-time, and never forget what was discussed.

ACTION ITEMS

Keep the momentum going after your meeting is over. Visualize and prioritize your meeting action items, delegate tasks, and automate the follow-up.

FEEDBACK

A healthy and strong culture starts with feedback. Give and get real-time feedback on meetings, projects, and performance through our app.

STREAMS

Streams are digital notepads where your team can capture ideas, goals, OKRs, and whatever else you dream up.

INTEGRATIONS

Connect Fellow to the tools you love to make your meeting, management, and productivity workflows better. Fellow integrates with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, Zoom, Google Meet, Slack, Jira, Asana, Zapier, Google Docs, WorkDay, BambooHR, and more!

Note: This app is meant to be used with an existing Fellow account.

Getting started is easy. Make meetings productive with Fellow.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.4

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

