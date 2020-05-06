Start banking wherever you are with Fairview Savings and Loan Association! Available to all Fairview Savings and Loan Association online banking customers. Fairview Savings and Loan Association Mobile allows you to check balances, make transfers, deposit checks and find locations.

Available features include:

Accounts:

- Check your latest account balance and search recent transactions by date, amount, or check number.

Transfers:

- Easily transfer cash between your accounts.

Deposits:

- Deposit checks using your device's camera.

Touch ID/Face ID:

- Touch ID/Face ID allows you to use a secure and more efficient sign-on experience using your fingerprint or facial recognition for iPhone X. (**only available on a device with Touch ID/Face ID capability**)