Design, print and validate your own digital tickets! In addition, you may capture, utilize and archive all common barcodes with the help of the integrated barcode scanner.

Feature List

Barcode Detection

- detecting regular (one-dimensional) barcodes + 2D barcodes

- supported barcode formats: Code 39, Code 93, Code 128, Interleaved 2 of 5 (ITF), ITF-14, EAN-8, EAN-13, ISBN-10, ISBN-13, UPC-E, UPC-A, PDF417, QuickResponse (QR), DataMatrix, Aztec

- supported barcode content types: Wi-Fi Networks, Bank Transfers, Calendar Events, Contacts, Geo Locations, E-Mails, Phone Numbers, Text Messages, Websites/URLs, Tickets

- recording a history of detected barcodes

- exporting history entries to CSV, JSON and XML files

- performing content actions, such as opening URLs in a browser, adding contacts the Contacts App, adding events to the Calendar App, copying values to clipboard, dialing phone numbers, sending text messages, searching for results on the web (e.g. Amazon or Google)

- configuring custom online services for sending web queries with scanned values

- customizing your individual barcode detection workflow with many useful options like playing sounds, ignoring duplicates and limiting the number of history entries

Ticket Designer & Editor

- creating events with optional start and end dates and adding tickets for attendees

- customizing ticket layouts, choosing from multiple templates, page sizes and design options with custom logos and a variety of barcode types

- creating, previewing and exporting printable tickets in PDF format with individual barcodes

- exporting ticket lists in CSV, JSON and XML format for external processing

- importing tickets lists from external data sources (formatted as CSV, JSON or XML)

Ticket Validation

- switching to validation mode for accreditation & entry check

- scanning/verifying ticket barcodes with history logging and the ability to tear tickets digitally

- connecting multiple devices using Bluetooth/Wi-Fi for ticket scanning & validation in remote master/client mode

iOS/iPadOS Features

- Full Dark Mode Support

- Universal App for iPhone & iPad

- iOS File App Support

- Support for Camera with LED Torch Light