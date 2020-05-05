Join or Sign In

Event.Rocks for Android

By Eventicious Free

Developer's Description

By Eventicious

Event.Rocks mobile apps for conferences, trade shows and other events.

For attendees:

- A handy guide for any type of event;

- Networking with other attendees (chat & meetings);

- Always up-to-date schedule and all the event details;

- Your own schedule with reminders;

- Speakers and attendees info;

- In-app Q&A sessions;

- Polls & ratings;

- Visitor information and venue map;

- Offline access download your event in advance and use anytime, anywhere.

For event organizers:

- The easiest way to go mobile;

- Attendee engagement;

- Visitors satisfaction;

- Instant content updates;

- Reports and stats;

- Outstanding customer support.

Created with eventicious.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.9.0

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 7.9.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
