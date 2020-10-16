EN MULTI COAT SDN BHD is a company that supplies waterproof floor tiles. Our company is located in Taman Skudai Baru, Skudai, Johor, Malaysia. Our products include epoxy flake coating floor, epoxy flake coating wall, and epoxy pebble stone. Our floor tiling contractor will provide the best tile designs that would meet your taste and style.

Are you tried of cleaning up Rusty Tiles? We are specialized in providing excellent concrete coating. Our products are anti Slip PSB Tested, waterproofing, no hacking & seam free attractive flooring solution for floors, walls and other surfaces for home and commercial areas.

Flake Floors are a one of its kind sealing and decorating system of decorated flakes applied to a specially prepared, epoxy base coat and then sealed in place with a hard wearing final surface of two or more coats of epoxy finish. The resulting surface is an attractive, seamless, easy to clean and hygienic floor.

Flake epoxy seamless floors are versatile and can be used for water-exposed surface. Flake epoxy flooring offers diverse size flake and a limitless color range with many regular colours and can be personalised to suit your needs. They are appropriate for application to most floor and wall surfaces including concrete, wood, bricks, tiles, metals, enamels and bench tops.

Our services are saving on cost and time. EN MULTI COAT SDN BHD provides 3 years warranty on toilet floor epoxy multi flake products.

Our Products are:

Live-in Renovation

No wet and Slippery Surface

No damage to existing floor

No dirty groove lines (seamless)

No messy/ dusty during installation

Permanent surface

Add value to your property

Website:

http://www.enmulticoat.com.my