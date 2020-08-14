Sign in to add and modify your software
Presenting DC&N Law Mobile App, putting us at your fingertip when you need us the most after an auto accident. With the DC&N Law Mobile App you can:
Report an accident to us with just the push of a button
Receive immediate attention and peace of mind at the scene of an accident
Take photos of the crash scene
Collect important documentation, such as insurance information, and police reports
Get witness information
Have access to emergency services, such as tow truck or the nearest hospital
Get updates about your case
Receive timely and important Push Notifications
Access to our website and social media outlets
Quick call access for all your legal needs