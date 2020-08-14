Presenting DC&N Law Mobile App, putting us at your fingertip when you need us the most after an auto accident. With the DC&N Law Mobile App you can:

Report an accident to us with just the push of a button

Receive immediate attention and peace of mind at the scene of an accident

Take photos of the crash scene

Collect important documentation, such as insurance information, and police reports

Get witness information

Have access to emergency services, such as tow truck or the nearest hospital

Get updates about your case

Receive timely and important Push Notifications

Access to our website and social media outlets

Quick call access for all your legal needs