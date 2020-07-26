Sign in to add and modify your software
D'Orazio Ford dealership loyalty app provides customers with an enhanced user experience. The mobile dealership app provide customers with relevant specials and loyalty offers. Key features include:
- Loyalty Rewards: earn a free oil change by stamping your digital card each time you visit our service center and track your rewards.
- Digital Coupons: redeem special mobile offers that are only published to the app.
- Sale Events: get up-to-date info on special events and flash sales.