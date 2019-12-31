CryptoLadder is a live ranking of over 1000 cryptocurrencies providing the quickest and easiest way for you to track how coins are performing against each other. Watch as coins move up and down the ladder in real-time! Changes are indicated by four different color pulses:

Blue: Ranking just improved (5 fast pulses)

Yellow: Ranking just worsened (5 fast pulses)

Green: Price/market cap just increased (1 slow pulse)

Red: Price/market cap just decreased (1 slow pulse)

Coin rankings are determined by market cap. In addition to scrolling through the rankings, you can also:

Search for a specific coin by its name or symbol

Tap on a coin to access more market data

Some of the available coins include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Bitcoin Gold, Litecoin, Dash, IOTA, Ethereum Classic, Monero, NEO, NEM, EOS, Cardano, Qtum, OmiseGO, Lisk, Zcash, Hshare, Tether, Bitconnect, Waves, Stratis, and many more.

As new coins and tokens are released they will be added to the rankings. Stay tuned for more features. This is just the beginning.