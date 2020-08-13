Sign in to add and modify your software
With the Commerce National Bank & Trust Mobile Banking App, you can safely and securely access your accounts anytime, anywhere. Our mobile app is FREE and allows you to:
Pay bills or pay your friends!
Turn your debit card on/off with the tap of a button!
Deposit checks
View your account balances
View recent transactions
Transfer funds
Locate the bank
Contact our Customer Service Team
Security is our priority. Rest assured that your personal information is kept safe!