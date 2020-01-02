X

Cattle Bank & Trust for Android

Designed with the tablet first approach and a unified look across all devices, you can bank conveniently and securely 24/7 with our mobile banking app.

- Check balances

- Pay Bills

- Transfer funds

- View pending transactions

- View transaction history

- Define Account Alerts

- Send and receive secure messages

- Access branch hours and location information

For additional information contact us at (402) 643-3636

What's new in version 5.5.04

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 5.5.04

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
