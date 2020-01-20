X

Carlist.my - New and used cars for iOS

By iCar Asia Limited Free

LOOKING TO BUY A CAR?

Carlist.mys latest app provides the fastest way to find the perfect car that fits your needs, be it used, new or recon. With the largest inventory to select from, we not only offer a wide selection but also make it easy to find trusted sellers. We take in pride verifying personally each seller so that our users can have the safest possible marketplace when buying their dream car.

EASY AND DIRECT

Now once you have found your perfect car - you can chat, call or message the seller all for FREE! Whats more? This Carlist.my app is completely AD FREE, providing you the simplest and most direct way to find your car!

Help us improve this app by sharing your suggestions and feedback. Email us at enquiries@carlist.my

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Carlist.my

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 5.8.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

