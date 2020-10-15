Sign in to add and modify your software
Cargo & Logistics Management is an ERP software solution, well customized for small, medium and large logistic / transport companies. Our application functions as a crucial tool to manage shippers, carriers, vendors and customers. It is integrated with fleet management, full truck management and part truck management modules on a single platform to cater different businesses.