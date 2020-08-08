Join or Sign In

Campbell&Associates Injury App for iOS

The core feature of our App is the Automatic car crash impact detection system.

Or app automatically detects car accidents and sends a notification with the location of the car crash to emergency contacts that you had previously selected. Allowing them to call rescue services in no time. This enormously reduces the rescue time increasing the survival chances and saving thousands of lives every year.

Other App Features

- Camera, video recorder and text notepad provide all you will need to record all of the pertinent data about any moving vehicle accident

- Time saving forms to clearly collect accident information from the other parties (drivers, witnesses, passengers etc.)

- Automatic GPS locator which aides in recording critical accident facts like traffic patterns and driving conditions

- Invaluable FAQ section containing important information about the appropriate procedures to prepare for and handle any moving vehicle accident

- Emergency Services Locator

Disclaimer: To detect an Accident the App must be running in the background.

Disclaimer: Please understand that given the limitations of the internal sensors of your smartphone we might not be able to detect certain car accidents. We still think is super useful in case of emergency to have our App installed.

Disclaimer: Continued use of GPS running in the background can decrease battery life.

