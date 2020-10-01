CallHero v3.0 is here and weve truly reinvented the way you answer calls. With the most advanced AI call screening in the industry, you can now see what the call is about before you answer!

Whether youre trying to block spam calls, let clients book appointments, or just sound professional, CallHero has you covered!

Its 2020, so why are we still handling phone calls we dont NEED to? Primarily because secretaries or answering services are expensive. CallHero is now disrupting the game. Download a secretary straight to your phone and have it answering your calls within minutes.

Key Features:

* The first-ever Digital Secretary on the market

* The most advanced Call Screening on the Market

* See what the call is about before you answer!

* Blocks nearly 100% of spam calls through call filtering

* Customize what your secretary says to callers

* The only app on the Play Store with an AI-powered call screening service

* Your phone will only ring when the call is legit

* Give a professional feel with a Digital Secretary

* Set keywords that automatically pass the screening procedure

So how does CallHero work?

1. One of your contacts is calling? No worries, the phone will ring as usual

2. A number not in your contacts is calling? CallHeros AI will answer the call automatically and find out more details for you

3. CallHeros AI detects whether the call is legit or not

4. Your phone rings and youre also given information about who is calling and why

So why is CallHero the best option available?

The market is flooded with robocall blocking solutions. The majority of these apps have a database that has numbers marked as spam or not spam. These methods dont work because scammers are smarter than this. Theyre constantly creating new numbers and trying new methods. This is where CallHero comes in. Our AI can detect if a call is spam or not with over 90% accuracy. This means your phone only rings when there is a legit reason on the line.

The Future Is Now

Weve reinvented the way you answer your phone. Our emails can properly filter spam so our phones should be capable of that too. CallHero is the answer to all of your robocall problems.

Were Regular People Too

CallHero was created by individuals who needed a real solution to the robocall problems. Were real people just like you. Your privacy means the world to us and this is why we will never ask you for personal information that you dont feel comfortable giving.

Privacy Policy: https://goo.gl/g8N5by

Terms of Use: https://goo.gl/h5atNZ