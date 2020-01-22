Calendar.AI is an all-in-one smart calendar app that discovers everything about the people and companies you meet. Save time searching the web and let the Calendar.AI assistant do the work for you. Get immediate access to meeting attendees' social profiles, employment history, company details, latest news and more. Its time to take your calendar to the next level:

People Insights

- With Calendar.AI you can know everything about the meeting attendees, right from your agenda. View employment history, social profiles, contact details, photos and more.

- Connect with their social profile on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

- Get immediate leverage with data in your fingertips.

Company Intelligence

- Tap on any company to view the company details, number of employees, key members & more.

- Calendar.AI will show you the company latest news, tweets and press releases and save you hours each week searching the web.

- Get access to the company's funding rounds, list of investors, acquisitions and more.

- Know who are the decision makers and make every meeting count!

Smart Calendar

- View guests photo and job title in a beautiful calendar agenda view.

- Calendar.AI automatically detects companies you are meeting with and display their details and logo.

- Weather forecast is integrated into the calendar.

- Works with Google Calendar, Office 365 calendar & Outlook calendar.

- Add unlimited calendars and view them in your agenda.

- Works with events created in all major scheduling platforms: Calendly, Doodle, X.ai & Acuity Scheduling.

Coming Soon!

- Schedule, create and edit calendar events.

- Day view, 3 days view, week view and month view.

- Smart automated meeting scheduling.

- Add private notes, meeting minutes & meeting agenda.

Got feedback for Calendar.AI? Write to support@calendar.ai or go to https://www.calendar.ai