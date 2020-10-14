Bravo.one is a tool for systemizing recognition of performing above and beyond in any organization that wants to meaningfully appreciate its people and share their bravo moments.

What are the challenge and the solution

Sharing the best ideas, learning from colleagues' best practices, and showing appreciation for outstanding performances is the beginning of greatness in an organization.

The guiding idea is a win-win situation (a) for organizations that want to systematically share their best samples which take them to next level. Parallelly, (b) for people who want to see their bravo moments and contributions been notified and recognized.

Aspirations and expectations are handled differently:

- Best in the class colleagues expect meaningful personalized recognition and awards for their bright examples and role-play.

- The majority of colleagues feel motivated when recognized for going above and beyond. This parallelly improves behaviors and level of engagement of all others.

- Finally, low-engaged colleagues appreciate when their highlights dont pass unnoticed.

What are the features and characteristics

- Bravo.one exercises strategic recognition aligning brand values and organizational objectives with end-results, practices, and behaviors.

- The system provides three modules:

1) Bravo for recognizing peoples best practices when going beyond the call of duty

2) Goal for recognizing people who achieve or exceed the set performance level.

3) Ideas for recognizing people who provide solutions and innovative ideas.

- It has 360-degree participation. Nominations can be done for individuals or teams, top-down and bottom-up. The peer to peer recognition constitutes a highlight of the system, where everybody can nominate or can be nominated, allowing the flow of positive energy and challenging everybody to continuously register what others do. Optionally customers and associates can contribute.

- Nominations need to fulfill S.M.A.R.T. criteria such as Specific, Measurable, Authentic, Reliable, and Timely. Each nomination is a matter to approval.

- Why is important to seek, find, and share anything that contributes to betterness? Forgiving identity to progress, proudness to achievers, and exemplifying for learning effects.

What are the criteria

Bravo moments have different value to different people, thats why organizations define their own criteria and measurements.

- Is it extra miles and extraordinary achievements that make the wheel go round?

- Is it extra inches the beginning of sustainable progress? Is it the repetition of meaningful extra inches that initiates the transformation of an organization.

- Is it the overall performance of individual or teams what counts to the end-result.

- Or maybe the innovators and problem-solvers play the most important role?

Amazingly, its the co-existence of all above that gives value!

What are the technical specifications of the system

- Real-time system working 24 hours, 7 days a week.

- Coded access to all content. Different levels of authority.

- Participants profiles with preferences, bravo received, bravo given, and ideas proposed.

- Positive comment and like button available

- Notifications and emails to alert participants.

What is the philosophy or rewarding

Rewarding is a combination of collecting points, redeeming gift vouchers, and showcasing achievements in social media.

Scoring is measured in bravos, the system currency. Points are collected for both nominating or been nominated.

The core idea of it is that people need to achieve the set milestones to be rewarded.

Rewardees are celebrated in the hall of achievers, as well as customizable certificates can be printed. Parallelly a choice of customizable gift vouchers becomes available. Pins and medals are also available.