Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
! Thank you to all BETA testers, the app is now production ready !
BitcoinAverage: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Crypto Price Ticker
Price data and alerts provided by the world's first Bitcoin Price Index.
Full UI and API for developers available at:
https://bitcoinaverage.com
Current Premium Features:
* Ability to set 2 minute or 15 second price refresh frequency
* Set up to 15 price alerts
* Remove Ads