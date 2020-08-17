This app is Barrick's mobile/offline solution for filling and submitting digital forms. It works both online and offline enabling users to collect information from their day-to-day activities.

Application users will require an authorized Barrick login.

From your mobile device you can:

View and submit electronic forms

View and complete assigned tasks

Capture and attach images and signatures inside the forms

Submit forms for review and reporting

Store data locally when offline

Upload data automatically when connected to Internet