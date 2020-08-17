Sign in to add and modify your software
This app is Barrick's mobile/offline solution for filling and submitting digital forms. It works both online and offline enabling users to collect information from their day-to-day activities.
Application users will require an authorized Barrick login.
From your mobile device you can:
View and submit electronic forms
View and complete assigned tasks
Capture and attach images and signatures inside the forms
Submit forms for review and reporting
Store data locally when offline
Upload data automatically when connected to Internet