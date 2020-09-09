Join or Sign In

B.O.B for Android

By Social Nuts Free

BOB's application facilitates the process for both the buyer and the broker to easily gain information about real estate projects in Egypt.

It helps gather information easily and quickly for all projects. You can add your clients, and add meeting reminders if you're a broker and helps you request meetings or inquiries if you're a buyer.

BOB seeks an easy routine to connect the broker to the developer with only one click.

Buyers Role:

He'll be able to access all info about the projects, send an inquiry to BOB to be able to gather more information about the projects he's interested in.

Brokers Role:

He'll be able to access and gain information for his clients and add them to his contact list.

He'll be able to send a CIL to be connected to the developer to make sure that his client doesn't previously exist.

He'll be able to mark the calendar for his meetings and will have a notification sent before the meeting time with one hour.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.7

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

