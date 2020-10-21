Join or Sign In

Arrowhead Yacht Club & Marina for iOS

By Arrowhead Yacht Club & Marina

Developer's Description

By Arrowhead Yacht Club & Marina

For many years we have been providing Oklahoma and Arkansas as well as Missouri, Kansas and Texas with quality new boats and used boats! Dedicated to helping our customers find the best personal boat experience possible, we are an authorized boat dealer for many of the industry-leading boat companies in the game; including Axis Wake Research boats, Cobalt boats, Malibu boats, Harris Flotebote, and Regal boats. Featuring the latest models of new boats for sale, we have the perfect boat for you. Not looking for new? You'll also find we offer an impressive selection of used boats for sale! Our preowned boats are the highest in quality and the best around in pricing. With our competitive pricing, your water journey is closer than you think!

With an award-winning service department dedicated to meeting all the needs of our customers, we are open 7 days a week during the boating season. Our certified and experienced boat technicians have been performing boat service and repair for many years. With annual training on hand at both of our full service marinas, we'll have your boat performing like new! For more information concerning our services, visit our service page! When your boat is in need of fuel you can fill up at either of our four gas-docks, located at Cherokee Yacht Club & Marina, Arrowhead Yacht Club & Marina, and Cedar Port Marina on Grand Lake.

Arrowhead Yacht Club & Marina strives for more than just providing their customers with the latest and greatest in boats and at the prices they deserve. Dedicated to serving our community, partaking and hosting in charity events as well as appearing at many boat shows and holiday activities, stop by one of our marinas and join the fun! Please feel free to contact us at either one of our locations! We look forward to meeting you!

Arrowhead Yacht Club & Marina is an authorized Malibu dealership serving the Afton area. We are proud to carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory. When you are ready to invest in a new boat, our friendly and knowledgeable sales, financing, service, and parts departments are prepared to make sure your experience is outstanding, from assisting while you're making your choice to ongoing maintenance and customization. At Arrowhead Yacht Club & Marina, we value the opportunity to create a long-term relationship with our customers, and we do that by giving you the best customer service available.

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
