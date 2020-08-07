Sign in to add and modify your software
This is an app for the 103rd Annual Ohio Foot and Ankle Scientific Seminar. Use this to interact with other attendees or exhibitors and to customize your own personal profile; as well as receive important announcements from conference administrators. Other features include a complete and customizable agenda of all the sessions, conference chat room, and much more.