Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Annual OH Foot & Ankle Seminar for iOS

By Results at Hand Software LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Results at Hand Software LLC

This is an app for the 103rd Annual Ohio Foot and Ankle Scientific Seminar. Use this to interact with other attendees or exhibitors and to customize your own personal profile; as well as receive important announcements from conference administrators. Other features include a complete and customizable agenda of all the sessions, conference chat room, and much more.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.0

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 2.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now