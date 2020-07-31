46 Years and Still the Best!

Through the mid to late 1960's Brent Bauer, a talented engineer, and Greg Budinger, a sharp young CPA at Parker Hannifin, a Chicago controls manufacturer, quickly became friends and decided to go into business together. They installed and serviced furnaces and air conditioners for homes in the Chicago northwest suburbs. In 1969, they incorporated Allied Air Conditioning & Heating Corp. and grew steadily.

They moved into an office warehouse space on Northwest Highway in the 1970's, where they sold and serviced Carrier and Lennox heating and cooling systems. In the 1980's, operations were moved to another Palatine location off Helen Rd. behind the Weber barbeque grill plant. And in 1984, the purchase of a Libertyville HVAC service company, Morrow Heating and Cooling (now Allied Air Conditioning & Heating Corp.), expanded the service range to the fast growing Chicago northern suburbs. In 1994, Allied Air Conditioning & Heating Corp. of Palatine moved to its current location at 500 E. Northwest Highway. The building originally built as a Nash Rambler dealer in 1952 is now our Palatine home. Our northern operation is located at 203 Peterson Rd, Libertyville.

We are a premier Carrier Factory Authorized, 5-time Presidents Award Dealer. As one of the largest HVAC contractors in the area we are in the top 2% nationwide in sales volume. Allied enjoys a reputation of quality, ethics, and high end customer service providing comfortable indoor environments for the homes and business of the north and northwest suburbs of Chicago.

Now with our app you can connect with us on the go!

Some features include:

- App-Only rewards program

- Voice recorder diagnosis tool so you can record that funny sound your ac unit is making for us.

- Sharing capability so you can refer us to your friends and family that may need ac or furnace help as well.

- A gallery of photos of happy, satisfied customers.

- Push notifications so you're informed on new deals and specials that we offer.

- And much more...