AirCall.Fixed Cost HVAC for iOS

By Aircall Industries Free

The AirCall app lets you sign-up for and access a low fixed monthly cost, HVAC service plan. You can schedule service calls, request emergency repairs, view service reports, and receive alerts for upcoming scheduled service for any HVAC units we cover within the Los Angeles area.

Sign-up is easy: Create an account, add plans for the HVAC units you want to cover, add addresses where the units are located, pay, and youre done.

2 plans with clear benefits starting at $10.99/month:

Gold Plan

Platinum Plan

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 2.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
