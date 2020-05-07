Raise business productivity on the go. Convert your inspections, sales order, work order, expense reports and more... to AT&T Mobile Forms!

AT&T Mobile Forms is a subscription based service that improves the speed of business. Its a fast and accurate way to enter and submit data using Android smartphones and tablets. Empower your employees and improve field productivity with AT&T Mobile Forms. Collect media rich information, including photos (option to sketch on photos) and signatures, and instantly submit the data.

Mobilize business:

- Streamlined, feature-rich forms: capture signatures, photos (sketch on an image), bar/QR codes and voice-to-text, all within any form

- Rapid mobile data submission: raise productivity and service provided to customers with each form sent. AT&T Mobile Forms also enables submission to any backend system and to several cloud storage providers (ex. Salesforce, Box, SharePoint)

- Greater worker management and accountability: oversee field worker and teams more effectively with standardized forms and tools such as form location and time tracking, and an Admin Portal to assign user permissions

- Produce and export: create instant reports to identify opportunities and challenges faster

- Your branded solution: AT&T Mobile Forms is completely brand customizable. Customers see only your business branding

How AT&T Mobile Forms works

The smartphone and tablet: Collect and submit data from anywhere back to supervisors instantly. Office backend data can be pulled and accessed within any form. Forms are filled out on your mobile device without network connectivity required; forms are sent automatically when connectivity is restored.

The Admin Portal: Build as many unique digital forms as you require, and be able to send/dispatch to one or many smartphones and tablet field users to then complete.

Connect: Quick cloud storage provider setup with Salesforce, Box, SharePoint & Office 365, Amazon S3, Dropbox, Google Drive and more. Customize form data outputs in DOCX, HTML and PDF formats, or export unformatted data as CSV, JSON or XML files. AT&T Mobile Forms data can also be integrated via an open API (REST).