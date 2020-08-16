The NPGA Southeastern Convention & International Propane Expo will take place April 6-8, 2020 at Music City Center in Nashville, TN. We hope youll join us for the industry's largest event in our 73rd year. We bring together marketers and suppliers from across the United States and beyond. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with more than 4,000 members of the propane industry!

The National Propane Gas Association (NPGA) is the national trade association representing the U.S. propane industry. Our membership includes small businesses and large corporations engaged in the retail marketing of propane gas and appliances; producers and wholesalers of propane gas; manufacturers and distributors of propane gas appliances and equipment; fabricators of propane gas cylinders and tanks; and propane transporters. With a membership of approximately 2,600 companies in all 50 states, 38 affiliated state or regional associations, and members in 18 foreign countries, NPGA represents every segment of the propane industry.