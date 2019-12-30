behold flowing beauty river on your android screen. get this live wallpapers water flows and liquid live wallpapers now. a river is a natural watercourse, usually freshwater, flowing towards an ocean, a lake, a sea, or another river. in a few cases, a river simply flows into the ground or dries up completely at the end of its course, and does not reach another body of water. small rivers may be called by several other names, including stream, creek or brook, rivulet, and rill. river flows, live river wallpaper free. there are no official definitions for generic terms, such as river, as applied to geographic features, although in some countries or communities a stream may be defined by its size. this app is indeed water stream and waves live wallpaper. many names for small rivers are specific to geographic location examples are run in the united states, burn in scotland and northeast england, and beck in northern england. sometimes a river is defined as being larger than a creek, but not always the language is vague.

rivers are part of the hydrological cycle. water generally collects in a river from precipitation through a drainage basin from surface runoff and other sources such as groundwater recharge, springs, and the release of stored water in natural ice and snowpacks (e.g. from glaciers). mystic live wallpaper, free flow, water. potamology is the scientific study of rivers while limnology is the study of inland waters in general. no extraterrestrial rivers are currently known, though large flows of hydrocarbons described as rivers have recently been found on titan. channels may indicate past rivers on other planets, specifically outflow channels on mars and are theorized to exist on planets and moons in habitable zones of stars. enjoy yourself with this mood relaxing wallpapers. a flowing river begins at a source (or more often several sources) and ends at a mouth, following a path called a course. retina wallpapers. the water in a river is usually confined to a channel, made up of a stream bed between banks. in larger rivers there is also a wider floodplain shaped by flood-waters over-topping the channel. floodplains may be very wide in relation to the size of the tranquility river channel. rivers can flow down mountains, through valleys (depressions) or along plains, and can create canyons or gorges.

