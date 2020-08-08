Join or Sign In

imera for iOS

By TFTrips Free

Developer's Description

By TFTrips

imera helps individuals to track, log, and count their days on any tax jurisdiction and to manage their tax residency based on number of days present in each tax jurisdiction. imera also allows to manually update location data in a self-explanatory step-by-step module.imera is a free application that can be installed after a short registration.

* For employees who receive an invite to the - imera short term business travel program, imera helps employers and employees to comply with withholding and payroll tax issues.

What's new in version 90

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 90

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
