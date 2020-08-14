Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Timely: Time Tracking App & Billable Hours Tracker for Android

By Memory AS Free

Developer's Description

By Memory AS

Timely takes the sting out of time tracking by doing the job for you. Log work hours, track project time and create weekly timesheets effortlessly with automatic time tracking.

TRACK WORK TIME

Timely automatically tracks all the time you spend in:

Web & desktop applications

Client meetings

GPS locations

Documents

Browsers

Emails

No billable hours are forgotten or left behind get an accurate, reliable time record across all clients and projects.

MANAGE WORK TIME

Time is power. Timely helps you improve time efficiency and profitability using:

Task and activity breakdowns

Project budget tracking

Billable vs non-billable time

Estimated time vs logged hours

Simple work scheduling

SAVE TIME

When you bill by the hour, you shouldnt have to waste time tracking time. Minimize your efforts with:

AI-assisted time logging

Fully accurate timesheets

Ready-made reports

Real-time project dashboards

Simple time chart creation

Just focus on your work and log hours whenever youre ready; it only takes a click.

Timely is available on all devices Mac, Windows, iOS and Android so you can track time seamlessly on your laptop and mobile phone.

Try it for free; subscribe if its love.

** Sign in to Timelys web and desktop apps to access every feature **

GOT A FEATURE IDEA?

Send it over to hello@timelyapp.com and we'll add it to our development roadmap!

HEAR ABOUT IT FIRST!

Facebook: https://facebook.com/TimelyApp

Twitter: https://twitter.com/timelyapp

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.28.1

General

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 2.28.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now