Wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 for Android

By Bright Technologiez Free

Developer's Description

By Bright Technologiez

This App Theme for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 enriched of Galaxy Tab A 8.0 best quality HD stock wallpaper and custom icons.

This app wallpaper & Theme for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 could be use as theme and as wallpaper app.

App super easy to use for applying wallpaper just tab on the wallpaper icon select your favorite one and here you all set ( for downloading wallpaper tab on download button).

If you want little more then just applying wallpaper and want to enjoy wallpaper & theme for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 as well.

Do click on apply.

Install one of the launcher ( If not installed ).

After installing launcher tab on apply button.

Tab on installed one launcher and then apply.

You are ready to use the new theme for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0.

The list of linked launcher is below.

=> Adw Launcher

=> Next Launcher

=> Action Launcher

=> Nova Launcher

=> Holo Launcher

=> Go Launcher

=> KK Launcher

=> Aviate Launcher

=> Apex Launcher

=> Tsf shell Launcher

=> line Launcher

=> Lucid Launcher

=> Mini Launcher

=> Zero Launcher

This app is supported by all android versions and android phones.

Feel free to give any suggestion about improving this app or requesting for other stock wallpaper application.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.10

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 1.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
