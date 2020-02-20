The SAP Retail Execution mobile app for iPhone and iPad enables consumer products manufacturers to enhance their sales execution with retailers anywhere and anytime. The app accesses the SAP Customer Relationship Management (SAP CRM) application and allows merchandisers and sales reps to coordinate store visits, conduct audits and surveys, verify planograms, and take orders.
Key features of SAP Retail Execution for iPhone and iPad
Execute and reschedule visits
Access history of previous visits, notes, and photos
Conduct surveys, promotion compliance, and planogram checks
Perform audits to gather information about in-store products
Propose orders to replenish/change product mix based on previous orders, including hybrid pricing
Create and manage returns during visits
Create service requests and manage trade assets
Note: To use the SAP Retail Execution mobile app with your business data, you must be a user of SAP CRM (the SAP ERP application is optional), with mobile services enabled by your IT department. You can try the app out first using sample data.
