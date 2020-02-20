X

SAP Retail Execution V3.5 for iOS

The SAP Retail Execution mobile app for iPhone and iPad enables consumer products manufacturers to enhance their sales execution with retailers anywhere and anytime. The app accesses the SAP Customer Relationship Management (SAP CRM) application and allows merchandisers and sales reps to coordinate store visits, conduct audits and surveys, verify planograms, and take orders.

Key features of SAP Retail Execution for iPhone and iPad

Execute and reschedule visits

Access history of previous visits, notes, and photos

Conduct surveys, promotion compliance, and planogram checks

Perform audits to gather information about in-store products

Propose orders to replenish/change product mix based on previous orders, including hybrid pricing

Create and manage returns during visits

Create service requests and manage trade assets

Note: To use the SAP Retail Execution mobile app with your business data, you must be a user of SAP CRM (the SAP ERP application is optional), with mobile services enabled by your IT department. You can try the app out first using sample data.

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 and watchOS 5.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

