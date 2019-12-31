X

New Year's Fireworks for Android

New Year's fireworks video live wallpaper

The best video live wallpaper with New Year's fireworks in Dubai.

This is a real video wallpaper with sound and scrolling.

Make your Android home screen comes alive!

Download New Year's fireworks Live Wallpaper to stylize your device's home screen and make it unique and modern.

You will get stunning New Year's Fireworks Live Wallpaper with high resolution.

Enjoy high quality animated wallpaper

Our wallpapers take full advantage of OpenGL with minimal battery drain, and support both home screen scrolling and landscape/portrait modes!

Check out our account for more beautiful free video backgrounds !

We would appreciate if you rate our wallpaper.

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
