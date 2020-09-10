Many times people travelling by a vehicle are left stranded in the middle of the road when their vehicle crashes down. Its tough to find a mechanic in the middle of nowhere,still tougher to bring one to repair ones vehicle. In all such cases a mechanic app can come to the rescue. It bridges the gap between car users and car mechanics who are available in the users vicinity. Our uclone app for mechanics maintains a pool of mechanics,who can be at your service anytime in time of need. The mechanic himself, will bring all tools and parts necessary to complete the work at your location.He can deliver a variety of services like oil change, tire rotation, headlight renew, drive belt replace, spark plugs, radiator flush and many more for your car. This is a good way for a mechanic to earn some extra bucks instead of waiting for customers to call.

Whenever their car crashes down, the car user has to simply log in to our app. He will get a list of all mechanics available in his vicinity. He can view each mechanics profile, compare his rates, ratings given by other users and types of services the mechanic delivers Next he can go for booking a particular mechanic according to his preference through the app.

App Features :

User Friendly UI/UX

Mechanic service at your chosen location

Instant search

Cashless and convenient

Feedback and Rating Services

Language management

Separate login for user and mechanic