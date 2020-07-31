Betts & Townsend (Pty) Ltd is a construction management consultancy which was established in 1995. Being in the business for over 22 years and members of the GBCSA (Green Building Council of South Africa), SAPOA (South African Property Owners Association), SACSC (South African Council for Shopping Centres), ACPM (Association of Construction Project Managers), SACPCMP (South African Council for Project & Construction Management Professionals), the business has offices in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Kenya and Mauritius.

Incepted by Howard Betts, a merger was actualised as a result of joint interest between Betts Projects and project management guru, John Townsend. Betts & Townsend was formed with a concerted focus on strengthening the initial backbone of the company by offering superior construction Project Management services.

For the first decade, or so of business, Betts & Townsend relied on retail developments for around 70 percent of its income. Now, the company has a more diverse offering spanning recreational, commercial, industrial (particularly distribution centres) and hotels across South Africa and the rest of Africa.

Driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and results-orientated culture, Betts & Townsend stands proudly with a wealth of projects that have been completed over the years, including Bay West Mall which had a total value of over R1.8 billion, which was delivered on time and on budget at the start of June 2015. The Southern Sun Elangeni Hotel refurbishment, Pick n Pay Distribution Centre Ottery, as well as 99 Grayston Drive, have all been completed by this prestigious company. Currently, amongst others, Betts & Townsend is the Project Manager on the Hatfield Square Student Apartments project.

Their industry awards include a Diamond PMR Africa certification, together with both Gold and Silver awards which clearly places Betts & Townsend amongst the top three leading Construction Project Management companies in South Africa.

It was only a matter of time before this leading Construction and Project Management company would embark on the journey to take their services to the next level by introducing their very own mobile app. This app will allow Clients, Professional Team and Employees to log in with their unique username and password and access various projects via a project list. This app will include a Project Contact List, Progress Photos and Documents for each relevant project, as well as a Calendar containing diarised meetings and events. With this compact app design, professional processes will be streamlined and centralised, making the busy lives of project parties easy and accessible with the touch of a button!