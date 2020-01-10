Bank of Commerce & Trusts FREE Mobile Banking Application - customized for Android.*
FEATURES OF BANK OF COMMERCE & TRUST'S MOBILE BANKING
Review account balances and transactions
Transfer funds between accounts
Pay bills**
Locate surcharge-free ATMs and branches
SAFE AND SECURE
Bank of Commerce & Trust uses SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption to communicate securely through all mobile devices.
*Must be enrolled in Online Banking. There is no charge from Bank of Commerce & Trust, but messaging and data rates may apply.
**Must have Bill Pay setup previously in Online Banking.
