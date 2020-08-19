Join or Sign In

savvy navvy - marine navigation for Android

By savvy navvy Free

Developer's Description

By savvy navvy

Marine navigation in seconds. Plot the safest and fastest route to sail with detailed charts, real-time weather forecasts and tidal information, all in one app. Drop a pin to indicate your start and finish points and savvy navvy will quickly plot a route to sail, suited to your boat specifications.

1. Plot a route to sail in seconds

2. Weather forecasts enable you to pick the best departure time

3. Instantly compare routes for the best ETA

FEATURES

1. Automatic-routing

Plot a route to sail in seconds, simply drop your start and finish pins and savvy navvy will plot you the best route to sail. Routes will take into account charted shallows/dangers, real-time weather data, tidal information and your boat settings.

2. Course To Steer (and tidal stream information) can be easily viewed on your screen.

3. Departure planning

Plan the best time to leave the marina for that perfect sail and ensure you always arrive on time with our four day weather forecast. Toggle through various days and times to quickly view the effect on your trip.

4. Wind and depth information

Tap the screen anywhere on the chart to see charted depth and wind information.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.47

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 1.1.47

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
