Aloha! Welcome to Hawaii Travel Application "hulali"!

"hulali" is a coined word that combines "Hula" (as in Hawaiian traditional dance Hula-dancing) and the Japanese word "Furari" means casual traveling style. We hope you can experience deeper depth of Hawaii easier with this app. By downloading hulali and visiting Hawaii, you can enjoy the unique local content using the latest technology of smart phone app and Bluetooth technology.

In making this application, Chikyu-no-Arukikata(Globe Trotter Travel Magazine" boasting more than 20 lineups only with Hawaii related guidebooks is fully supported. Lets get the rich experiences of Globe Trotter travel magazine of Hawaiian editing team!

As the travel book maker representing Japan, Globe Trotter Travel Magazine have issued 230 titles and 8 million copies in total for issuing clubs.

Main use case of application

How to use in Hawaii

You can see a deal coupon that you can use locally and the news that tells "NOW" of local Hawaii in the application. Coupons and news are linked with local location information, and new content will be delivered according to location and time of day. Please visit various places in Hawaii by all means with the application!

How to use outside of Hawaii

From Hawaii News, we will deliver the latest Hawaii information carefully selected from locally based celebrities and the Globe Trotter Magazine staff. Please feel Hawaii's "NOW" you only see in this app while you are not in Hawaii!

Free download of paid Hawaii guidebook "Hawaii ranking & technique 2017!provided by Globe Trotter Travel Magazine. The magazine contains Local trends and profitable information can be viewed for free!

Functions

Coupon

In cooperation with the local affiliated store, we will offer you a coupon for you. In addition to convenient coupons that can be used at any time, special local venues and special coupons tailored to the time of day are also issued. Easy access at the time of use with attached genre and favorite flags. Please walk faster and better in Hawaii with the app!

E-BOOK

Pay Mook book "Hawaii ranking & technique! 2017"provided by Globe Trotter Travel Magazine can be downloaded for free in the application.

FROM HAWAII NEWS

Deliver latest information on Hawaii recommended locally-resident celebrities and influencers. We will deliver the trend information of the local Hawaiian which changes quickly with the category of gourmet, shopping, and activity. In Hawaii, you can also organize event information that matches the days of the week and time zones. I will deliver the way of traveling that I can experience "NOW" that you cannot get without hulali.