hotspot.travel for iOS

Developer's Description

Travel connected with hotspot!

DISCOVER HOT TRAVEL SPOTS

Together with Singapores community of authoritative and fun-loving insiders, we have curated our favourite spots in the city.

FIND INSIDER PICKS NEAR YOU

Navigate your way around major districts with our very own version of Maps + Nearby Now.

PLAN, BOOK, SAVE

Browse top attractions and authentic local experiences.

Plan a family outing or solo adventure in a snap, at great savings to boot!

EAT, DRINK, SHOP, PLAY LIKE A LOCAL

Suss out the best restaurants to woo a business partner or romantic date, or chill with us over kopi (local coffee) at our neighbourhood haunt.

Bring home meaningful souvenirs from the most talented homegrown designers and artisans.

Join us for free walking tours around the city or follow our Insta-worthy trails for major feed envy.

JOURNEY WITH HOTSPOT

Whatever journey you are on first or repeat visit, business or leisure, luxury or budget enjoy hotspot hospitality on the move with our 24/7 guide.

Welcome to our neighbourhood!

What's new in version 1.4.6

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.4.6

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
