welcome to the honeygrow app where ordering your favorite honeygrow dishes has never been easier.

our menu features wholesome, customizable, and dietary friendly dishes, regardless of food allergies or restrictions. all of our proteins are antibiotic + hormone free, and we purchase local + seasonal ingredients as often as possible (check out our local list!).

now let's get you started earning points + rewards. features:

* avoid the line! order ahead + schedule your pick-up time + location

* $5 reward for every 10,000 points plus each time you reach a new level of loyalty

* a sweet treat just for you on your birthday

* refer-a-friend bonus rewards