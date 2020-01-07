"Find the cheapest fuel prices with clever-tanken and fuel smarter!
Multiple test winner (Computerbild, Autobild, Capital, et al) and the original fuel comparator since 1999.
clever-tanken offers:
- Price alarm via push notification when your desired price is reached
- User centric map: the clever-tanken magic map shows you where you can find the best fuel prices!
- Enjoy the exclusive HEM best price guarantee and more value offers
- Store your favorite stations and always keep an eye on your fuel prices
- Complete Data of German ""Markttransparenzstelle"" MTS-K (Governmental Data)
- Plus Premium Grades like Superplus and Premium Superplus, Premium Diesel, CNG, LPG and more
clever-laden:
- You are now able to find all charging stations in Germany
- Not only find a stations whereabouts but also its current availability (available, occupied, out of service), supported plug types, charging capacities, and much more
- An active charging process can be started and stopped directly through the app
- Simply specify your car on your new profile page and all search criteria will be adjusted automatically so you only find charging stations that are relevant to you
- Simply switch to clever-laden using the green button or the side menu
clever-tanken Ad-Free:
- With clever-tanken Ad-Free you can turn off advertising in the app. clever-deal will still be shown, which provides our users offers with real additional value
- clever-tanken Ad-Free is valid for one year
- clever-tanken Ad-Free is available for 2.29 for one year
clever-tanken MirrorLink:
- With clever-tanken you are now able to find the cheapest gas stations in your MirrorLink enabled car
- You get access to extra features if you drive a Volkswagen, eg route mode"
