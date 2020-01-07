X

clever-tanken.de for Android

By infoRoad GmbH Free

Developer's Description

By infoRoad GmbH

"Find the cheapest fuel prices with clever-tanken and fuel smarter!

Multiple test winner (Computerbild, Autobild, Capital, et al) and the original fuel comparator since 1999.

clever-tanken offers:

- Price alarm via push notification when your desired price is reached

- User centric map: the clever-tanken magic map shows you where you can find the best fuel prices!

- Enjoy the exclusive HEM best price guarantee and more value offers

- Store your favorite stations and always keep an eye on your fuel prices

- Complete Data of German ""Markttransparenzstelle"" MTS-K (Governmental Data)

- Plus Premium Grades like Superplus and Premium Superplus, Premium Diesel, CNG, LPG and more

clever-laden:

- You are now able to find all charging stations in Germany

- Not only find a stations whereabouts but also its current availability (available, occupied, out of service), supported plug types, charging capacities, and much more

- An active charging process can be started and stopped directly through the app

- Simply specify your car on your new profile page and all search criteria will be adjusted automatically so you only find charging stations that are relevant to you

- Simply switch to clever-laden using the green button or the side menu

clever-tanken Ad-Free:

- With clever-tanken Ad-Free you can turn off advertising in the app. clever-deal will still be shown, which provides our users offers with real additional value

- clever-tanken Ad-Free is valid for one year

- clever-tanken Ad-Free is available for 2.29 for one year

clever-tanken MirrorLink:

- With clever-tanken you are now able to find the cheapest gas stations in your MirrorLink enabled car

- You get access to extra features if you drive a Volkswagen, eg route mode"

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.4.0

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 6.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Maps - Navigate & Explore

Free
Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps.
Android
Maps - Navigate & Explore

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
Android
Google Earth

MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

Free
Access worldwide offline maps with navigation, driving directions & traffic info.
Android
MAPS.ME - Offline Map and Travel Navigation

GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Free
Save money, save time and never pay full price for gas again.
Android
GasBuddy: Find Cheap Gas

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping