"Find the cheapest fuel prices with clever-tanken and fuel smarter!

Multiple test winner (Computerbild, Autobild, Capital, et al) and the original fuel comparator since 1999.

clever-tanken offers:

- Price alarm via push notification when your desired price is reached

- User centric map: the clever-tanken magic map shows you where you can find the best fuel prices!

- Enjoy the exclusive HEM best price guarantee and more value offers

- Store your favorite stations and always keep an eye on your fuel prices

- Complete Data of German ""Markttransparenzstelle"" MTS-K (Governmental Data)

- Plus Premium Grades like Superplus and Premium Superplus, Premium Diesel, CNG, LPG and more

clever-laden:

- You are now able to find all charging stations in Germany

- Not only find a stations whereabouts but also its current availability (available, occupied, out of service), supported plug types, charging capacities, and much more

- An active charging process can be started and stopped directly through the app

- Simply specify your car on your new profile page and all search criteria will be adjusted automatically so you only find charging stations that are relevant to you

- Simply switch to clever-laden using the green button or the side menu

clever-tanken Ad-Free:

- With clever-tanken Ad-Free you can turn off advertising in the app. clever-deal will still be shown, which provides our users offers with real additional value

- clever-tanken Ad-Free is valid for one year

- clever-tanken Ad-Free is available for 2.29 for one year

clever-tanken MirrorLink:

- With clever-tanken you are now able to find the cheapest gas stations in your MirrorLink enabled car

- You get access to extra features if you drive a Volkswagen, eg route mode"