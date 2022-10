This application helps you to find out nearest museums around you by locating your place in China. Tap freely between museums and exhibitions, find your favorite museums, explore latest exhibitions and discover fresh perspectives on the permanent collection. Features: Over 200 museums organized by region, province and city, Opening time, addresses, contact details guide you to find and enjoy museums easily, Recommendations on what to see, you wont miss any amazing collections, Ability to save your favorites and share to social network such as Twitter, FacebookLet this app take you on an extraordinary journey of discovery museums in China!